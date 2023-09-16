iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 165.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

