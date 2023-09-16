Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,326 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7,366.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,423,000 after purchasing an additional 257,139 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,899 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BATS QUAL opened at $136.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.