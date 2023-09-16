Bangor Savings Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 121,152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,639,641,000 after buying an additional 10,586,242 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,394.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,236,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,667,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,432 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,422 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $44.70 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.88.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

