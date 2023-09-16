iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $93.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

