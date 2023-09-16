Bangor Savings Bank Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.37 and a fifty-two week high of $138.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.36.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

