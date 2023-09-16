Nordea Investment Management AB Has $122.86 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of W.W. Grainger worth $122,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 739.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,059,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $693.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $724.98 and a 200-day moving average of $702.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.19 and a 1-year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.