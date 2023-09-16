Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,215,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,795 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Allegion were worth $145,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $105.68 on Friday. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

