Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 33,798 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $118,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $6,214,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

NSC opened at $204.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $194.05 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

