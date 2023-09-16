Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $132,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

NYSE:DFS opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.45 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

