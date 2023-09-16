Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.22% of KLA worth $144,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $463.11.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $454.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.18. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $520.19.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.