Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921,653 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.55% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $129,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

