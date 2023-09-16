Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 444,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,116.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 2,495 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $71,207.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,526,919.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Seger purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 444,925 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,116.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,070 shares of company stock valued at $908,732 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ GABC opened at $28.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $838.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.75% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

