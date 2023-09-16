The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,136 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $200,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.07.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.04. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.18 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

