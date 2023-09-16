600 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.62.

Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

