Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 800 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE TTE opened at $65.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $66.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.