Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $120,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

