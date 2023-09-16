Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,536,000.

Shares of BSCV opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

