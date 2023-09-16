Independence Bank of Kentucky Decreases Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in International Paper were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after buying an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,915,000 after buying an additional 642,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,537,000 after buying an additional 283,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IP

International Paper Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE IP opened at $34.24 on Friday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 63.57%.

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.