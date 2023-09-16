Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 3,045 Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $637,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $79.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.62. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $84.81.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

