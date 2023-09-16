Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Lessened by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

LH stock opened at $201.67 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $166.93 and a twelve month high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.