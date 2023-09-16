First Hawaiian Bank Sells 102 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after acquiring an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,719,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $245.31 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

