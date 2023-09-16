First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,223 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 8.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter worth about $2,482,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $553,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 46.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $96.91 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $99.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $692.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

In related news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

