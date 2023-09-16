Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,872,887,000 after buying an additional 82,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,396,402,000 after buying an additional 344,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,443,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,727,000 after acquiring an additional 360,327 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $234.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,268,306. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

