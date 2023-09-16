First Hawaiian Bank Sells 588 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.70.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $409.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

