First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,209 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 1,430.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $257,503.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,879 shares of company stock worth $473,817. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

