Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 5,410 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 149.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,721 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company's stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $25.42 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.053 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

