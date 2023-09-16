1,998 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of NetApp by 52.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 12.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $77.72 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $3,787,230 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

