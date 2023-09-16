Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $46.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.