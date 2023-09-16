First Hawaiian Bank Raises Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,148 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

