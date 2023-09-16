First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,166 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $30,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $245.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $234.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Argus began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,637 shares of company stock worth $4,114,332. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

