First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,951 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,968,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,486,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1,247.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 125,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after buying an additional 116,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

