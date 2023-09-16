Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Shares Down 3.4%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.15 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23.19 ($0.29). Approximately 145,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 726,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.30).
Longboat Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95. The company has a market capitalization of £13.60 million, a PE ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.22.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Nick Ingrassia acquired 39,343 shares of Longboat Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £10,229.18 ($12,800.88). 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Longboat Energy Company Profile
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
