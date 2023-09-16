Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $508,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 154,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $464,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,473,564.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $81,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,665,513.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,956 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,724 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $79.31 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $99.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $123.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

Power Integrations Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.