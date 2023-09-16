Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 615 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi increased its stake in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL opened at $106.07 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.51%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

