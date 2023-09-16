Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 234,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 17,957 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.8% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

NYSE:MS opened at $88.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

