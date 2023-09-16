Fulton Bank N.A. Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,364 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $137.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $138.70.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.89.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,497 shares of company stock worth $12,785,260. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

