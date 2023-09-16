Apella Capital LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.