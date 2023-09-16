Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.63

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.63 and traded as high as $25.44. Strattec Security shares last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 12,865 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.70. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $132.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,040 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $45,838.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Strattec Security by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.26% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

