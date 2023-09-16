Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Down 1.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. 35,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 58,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.53.
Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 130.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.
Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.
