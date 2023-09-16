Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Down 1.8%

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.97. 35,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 58,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Vicinity Motor alerts:

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 130.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicinity Motor

About Vicinity Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEV. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicinity Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vicinity Motor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicinity Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicinity Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.