BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Trading Up 0.1%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 7,557 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 76,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

BlueRiver Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

