First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.68

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.68 and traded as high as $15.37. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 29,722 shares traded.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 60,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 22,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 932,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 227,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

