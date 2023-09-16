The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.54

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.54 and traded as high as $4.70. The LGL Group shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 7,654 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a report on Saturday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The LGL Group Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. The LGL Group had a negative net margin of 64.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. As a group, analysts predict that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The LGL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Articles

