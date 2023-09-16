Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 120,385,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,001,000 after buying an additional 1,662,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,588,000 after purchasing an additional 929,727 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,079,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,700,000 after purchasing an additional 304,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $42.95. The stock had a trading volume of 47,371,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,066. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

