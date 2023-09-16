Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.08. 206,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,025,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Newegg Commerce in the second quarter worth $76,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.