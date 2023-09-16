Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Shares Up 4.9%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. 118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V stock. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Free Report) by 220.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Roth Ch Acquisition V were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

