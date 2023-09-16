Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Up 3.6%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 256.70 ($3.21) and last traded at GBX 255.60 ($3.20). Approximately 2,765,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,534,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.60 ($3.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBR shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 251.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,235.29%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

