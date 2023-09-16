Yü Group (LON:YU) Shares Down 1.4%

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 922 ($11.54) and last traded at GBX 940 ($11.76). 11,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 953 ($11.93).

Yü Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £160.42 million, a PE ratio of 3,653.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 851.16.

About Yü Group

(Get Free Report)

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions in the United Kingdom. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; meter installations to connect properties under construction; and energy data insights and analytics, green electricity, and carbon neutral gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.