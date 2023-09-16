Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $12.69. Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 20,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.43 million, a P/E ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Further Reading

