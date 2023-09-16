MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 3.2%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.
MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.