MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Trading Up 3.2%

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 1,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.