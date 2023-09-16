TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.87 and traded as high as C$2.00. TVA Group shares last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 826,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

